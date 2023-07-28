Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,165 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,101,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,362,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.4 %

DGX stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

