Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,906 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Post by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Post Price Performance

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE POST opened at $84.44 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.