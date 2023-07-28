Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,095 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon Price Performance

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VC stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day moving average is $147.91. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. Visteon’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.