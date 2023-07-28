Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,721 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Synaptics worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Synaptics by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $149.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.