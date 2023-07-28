Amalgamated Bank Sells 21,377 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,612,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,812 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

