Amalgamated Bank Sells 21,377 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,612,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,812 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
NYSE MPW opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Properties Trust
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.