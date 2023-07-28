Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,143 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Maximus worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maximus Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

