Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,569 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

