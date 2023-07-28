Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.19 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.