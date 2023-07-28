AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.33. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. AmeraMex International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

