Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $92.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 379.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 33.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 34,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

