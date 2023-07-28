American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,465,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after buying an additional 491,911 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,769,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after buying an additional 116,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0 %

AXL opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

