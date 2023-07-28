American Lithium (CVE:LI) PT Set at C$7.10 by National Bankshares

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) received a C$7.10 target price from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 185.14% from the stock’s current price.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at C$2.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.28. The company has a current ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Lithium has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.21.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Lithium will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

