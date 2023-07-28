Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $60.45 on Friday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

