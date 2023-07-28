Analysts Issue Forecasts for AbbVie Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbbVie Stock Up 4.9 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

ABBV stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.80.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.