Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

AJG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

Shares of AJG opened at $217.16 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

