Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valero Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

NYSE:VLO opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

