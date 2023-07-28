Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

PB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE PB opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

