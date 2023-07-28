Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $96.26

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after buying an additional 479,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

