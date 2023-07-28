Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target at $1.88

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.68.

A number of research firms have commented on AGLE. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.51.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

