Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $14.29

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.75 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

