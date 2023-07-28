Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $330.19

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.19.
BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Biogen Price Performance
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $262.79 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biogen
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.