Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $330.19

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.19.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $262.79 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

