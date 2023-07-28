Analysts Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Generac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 31,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Generac by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

