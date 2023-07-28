Analysts Set Expectations for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRK. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after buying an additional 8,281,942 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,973,762 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.