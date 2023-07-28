Analysts Set Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Price Target at $4.05

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

DNA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $44,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,616,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $44,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,616,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shyam Sankar bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,243,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,787. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

