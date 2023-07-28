Analysts Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $1,527.50

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,527.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.87 on Friday. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at $2,309,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in GSK by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

