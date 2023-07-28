Analysts Set Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT at $52.50

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC cut Heidelberg Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

