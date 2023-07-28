Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Target Price at $35.75

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

