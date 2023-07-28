Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target at $14.63

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRAD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 366.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

