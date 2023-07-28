Analysts Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Price Target at $43.80

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Oslo Asset Management AS bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 72.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. Tenaris has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.