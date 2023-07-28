Analysts Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Target Price at $161.65

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

