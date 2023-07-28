Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Price Target at C$14.50

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

RNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CSFB lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

RNW opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$18.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7705578 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.