Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Price Target at C$14.50

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.
RNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CSFB lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
TransAlta Renewables Price Performance
RNW opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$18.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.
TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 313.33%.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
See Also
