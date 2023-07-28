Analyzing Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) & Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altice USA and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 1 10 3 0 2.14 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altice USA presently has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 155.57%. Adeia has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Altice USA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Adeia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

56.5% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Altice USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adeia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Altice USA and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA 0.25% -16.96% 0.23% Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24%

Risk & Volatility

Altice USA has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altice USA and Adeia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $9.65 billion 0.16 $194.56 million $0.05 65.91 Adeia $438.93 million 2.83 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -4.09

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altice USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altice USA beats Adeia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. It also provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. In addition, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Further, it provides business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, web space storage, and network security monitoring; and international calling and toll free numbers. Additionally, the company offers audience-based and IP-authenticated cross-screen advertising solutions; and television and digital advertising services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

