Analyzing Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) and Its Peers

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,211 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Canoe EIT Income Fund to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Canoe EIT Income Fund pays an annual dividend of C$0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Canoe EIT Income Fund pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.5% and pay out 947.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Canoe EIT Income Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoe EIT Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Canoe EIT Income Fund Competitors 363.55% 7.27% 4.84%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoe EIT Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoe EIT Income Fund Competitors 1063 4586 5904 82 2.43

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canoe EIT Income Fund and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 76.89%. Given Canoe EIT Income Fund’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoe EIT Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Canoe EIT Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoe EIT Income Fund and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoe EIT Income Fund -$44.08 million N/A 2.80 Canoe EIT Income Fund Competitors $226.31 million $2.51 million 26.32

Canoe EIT Income Fund’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Canoe EIT Income Fund. Canoe EIT Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Canoe EIT Income Fund peers beat Canoe EIT Income Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies. It invests in equity and debt securities of royalty and income trusts, corporations, partnerships, or other issuers. The fund was formerly known as EnerVest Diversified Income Trust. Canoe EIT Income Fund was formed on August 5, 1997 and is domiciled in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.