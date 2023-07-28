Analyzing Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.88 billion 3.67 $579.15 million $10.01 10.70 Guaranty Bancshares $146.69 million 2.50 $40.45 million $3.08 10.10

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.40% 21.59% 1.26% Guaranty Bancshares 21.93% 14.85% 1.30%

Dividends

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 1 7 4 0 2.25 Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $135.91, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Guaranty Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

