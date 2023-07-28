Analyzing Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 44.08% 72.62% 34.82% Marathon Oil 34.22% 24.17% 14.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.58 $914.30 million $4.32 3.72 Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 1.99 $3.61 billion $4.07 6.35

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.8% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enerplus pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerplus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Marathon Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Marathon Oil 0 4 11 1 2.81

Enerplus currently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 50.45%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Enerplus on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

