Analyzing Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) & PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and Sumo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sumo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Sumo Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.4% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Sumo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS 1.62% 0.58% 0.51% Sumo Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Sumo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 2.15 -$17.78 million $0.02 236.12 Sumo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sumo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Sumo Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS



PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sumo Group



Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also provides financing services. Sumo Group Plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

