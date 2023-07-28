Analyzing Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) & Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 0.95 -$3.49 million N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill $8.63 billion 6.02 $899.10 million $36.97 50.93

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 11.49% 45.01% 15.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yoshiharu Global and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 7 20 0 2.74

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $2,139.72, indicating a potential upside of 13.63%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Yoshiharu Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

