Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 4.3 %

ANGPY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Anglo American Platinum

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC cut shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

