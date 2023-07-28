Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 4.3 %
ANGPY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.