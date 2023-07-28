Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 159.9% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

