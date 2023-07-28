Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Raised to $9.50 at Stephens

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $908.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.32. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.07). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $41,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $35,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $19,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $14,276,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.