Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 670.5 days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $31.22 on Friday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.