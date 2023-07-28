Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $79.67 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

