Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,342 shares of company stock worth $29,778,365 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

