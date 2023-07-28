Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,780. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

