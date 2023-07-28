Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) & Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Critical Survey

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) and Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Beazley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International -12.43% -4.57% -0.56% Beazley N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Group International and Beazley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $1.68 billion 0.62 -$175.20 million ($6.24) -4.77 Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Beazley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Group International.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Argo Group International and Beazley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 1 1 0 0 1.50 Beazley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Argo Group International currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Beazley has a consensus price target of $828.40, indicating a potential upside of 11,405.56%. Given Beazley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beazley is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Summary

Beazley beats Argo Group International on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International



Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Beazley



Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

