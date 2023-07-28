Argus Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Argus from $400.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $329.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.56. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.