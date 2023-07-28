Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 36,957 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.58% of ContextLogic worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 58.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 173,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $4.40 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

Shares of WISH stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.91) by $0.08. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

