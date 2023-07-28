Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,677 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCC. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. Analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

