Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 792 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

