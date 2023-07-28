Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance
Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 26.53%.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
